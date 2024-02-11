Pakistan rejects killing of nine Pakistanis in Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Sunday rejected the news reports regarding the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in Iran.

In a post on social media platform X, she termed the news as fake and recycling of old news of the tragic death of nine Pakistani nationals in Iran last month.

In a separate development, Pakistan strongly condemned yesterday’s heinous terrorist attack against the UAE military trainers and under training Somalian soldiers at a military base in Mogadishu.

The FO said they offer their deepest condolences to the governments and the people of the UAE and Bahrain and to the families of victims and pray for the early recovery of all the injured.

It said Pakistan rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in firm solidarity with the Government of Somalia in combating terrorism.