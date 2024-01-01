Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 380 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 380.63 points, a positive change of 0.58 percent, closing at 65,906.28 points against 65,525.65 points the previous trading day.

A total of 303,710,027 shares valuing Rs.12.078 billion were traded during the day as compared to 261,194,334 shares valuing Rs. 8.945 billion the last day.

Some 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 171 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were P.I.A.C with 30,297,500 shares at Rs.25.39 per share, P.T.C.L with 28,146,003 shares with 16.10 per share and National Bank XD with 21,033,972 shares at Rs.40.56 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.89.89 per share price, closing at Rs.8,290.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber Limited with a Rs.87.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,582.50.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.37.17 per share closing at Rs.1,680.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.25.00 decline to close at Rs.710.00. (APP)