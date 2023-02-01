Pakistan to play ‘aggressive’ cricket on Australia Test tour: skipper

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will try playing an ‘aggressive’ cricket in their three-match Test series against Australia, skipper Shan Masood said on Monday.

Pakistan will play the first Test against Australia in Perth on December 14, before the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The third Test will be played in Sydney and begin on January 3. Masood, who was recently appointed Pakistan Test captain, said Test cricket had undergone a significant change over the years.

“We will try playing with a positive mindset, an aggressive mindset,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“Wherever an opportunity came to put the other side under pressure, we will try to put pressure as a bowling unit or a bowling unit.” Ahead of the Test series, Pakistan will play Prime Minister’s XI on December 6 at Manuka Oval.

Masood believed time factor was quite important for his side the games against Australia. “As a batting unit, you will have to improve the run rate a bit,” he said, adding Pakistan pacers will also have to strive to bowl as many players out as they can.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.