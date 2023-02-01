Pakistan women create history by winning T20I series against NZ

Shahid Afridi

Dunedin: Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team has set a new record against New Zealand Women in the second T20 match, securing victory by 10 runs and claiming the series 2-0.

Fatima Sana took 3 wickets, and Aliya Riaz was the player of the match for her outstanding performance. In Dunedin, Aliya Riaz’s responsible batting and Fatima Sana’s excellent bowling led Pakistan Women to another memorable win against New Zealand Women, dominating the series with an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

Aliya Riaz scored an unbeaten 32 runs, while Fatima Sana took 3 wickets, securing not only a 10-run victory but also Pakistan Women’s first-ever win in a T20 International series against New Zealand Women.

Aliya Riaz was awarded the Player of the Match.It’s worth noting that in the first match of the series on Sunday, Pakistan Women secured their first T20 International victory against New Zealand Women, thanks to Fatima Sana’s superb bowling, claiming seven wickets for just 29 runs.

In response to New Zealand’s batting, Pakistan set their highest T20 International score against them, posting 137 runs for a remarkable victory. New Zealand Women, batting second in the second T20, won the toss and scored 137 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. In pursuit of the target, New Zealand Women managed to score 127 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, securing a narrow 10-run victory for Pakistani women.

The start of Pakistan Women’s innings was not promising, losing four wickets for 86 runs. The top scorers in the first match were Shoaib Zulfiqar (7), Bismah Maroof (21), and captain Nida Dar (14), but Muneeba Ali played a crucial inning of 35 runs off 28 balls, including six boundaries, and Aliya Riaz contributed an essential 32 not out with four boundaries and one six.

Mollie Penfold took 2 wickets for 17 runs, and Fran Jonas took 2 wickets for 21 runs for New Zealand Women.Sadaf Iqbal and Player of the Match from the first game, Fatima Sana, bowled brilliantly, taking four wickets for just 29 runs, dismissing New Zealand Women’s top-order batsmen. Sadaf Iqbal dismissed Bryden and Amelia Kerr, while Suzie Bates and captain Sophie Devine were taken by Fatima Sana. In response, New Zealand Women scored 127 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Nadia Dar dismissed Maddy Green for 18 runs, and after Polymer’s dismissal for 28 runs, the chances of Pakistan Women’s victory increased.In the last two overs, New Zealand Women needed 33 runs for victory, and in the final over, they required 18 runs. Fatima Sana bowled out Hana Rowe, who was trying to make 33 runs in the last over. In this crucial last over, the host team managed to score only 7 runs, securing Pakistan’s victory. Fatima Sana took 3 wickets for 22 runs. Sadaf Iqbal contributed with 29 runs and dismissed two players.

The second T20 International in Dunedin was also played at the University of Otago Oval, where Suzie Bates, former captain of New Zealand, was honored to have this grand named after her. Suzie Bates, associated with Otago, has represented New Zealand in a total of 305 international matches, including T20 and One Day Internationals.

The third and final T20 International between both teams will be played on December 9th at Queenstown.