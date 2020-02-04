Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi says Pakistan stands with the Kashmiri people in complete solidarity for the realization of their right to self-determination.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the oppressive tactics of Indian occupation troops cannot break the resolve of Kashmiri people to demand for freedom.

He said Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue. He also called for sending international observers in Occupied Kashmir to take stock of the prevailing situation. The president said that BJP-led government is working to destroy its country using discriminate acts against Muslims, Sikhs and Christian within India.

He said that the world witnessed destruction of two world wars but unfortunately it is not serious on Kashmir issue which is a dispute between two nuclear powers. He said that Kashmir is unfinished agenda and the UNSC should play its role to resolve it as promised with the Kashmiris through its dozens of resolutions. He said the world should also put pressure on India to stop Hindutva realizing the sensitivity of the issue.

The President said that Kashmir is jugular vein and integral part of Pakistan and no compromise will be made which denies right of self-determination to Kashmiri brethren. He urged world community to notice that India is involved in genocide of Kashmiri to reduce their numbers and giving citizenship to non-Muslims migrated from different countries.

Arif Alvi asked India to open up Kashmir for free movement for international observers, parliamentarians and media men to know real situation of Kashmir. He said that Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren for the just right to self-determination. He said Pakistan will highlight the voice of suppressed people in the world.

Earlier; speaking on the issue Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said that the National Assembly has passed today a unanimous resolution supporting Kashmir cause. He said United Nations Security Council has passed several resolutions promising provision of right of self-determination to Kashmir to resolve this lingering issue.

