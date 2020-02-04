Moonis Elahi claims former PML-Q members mislead PM

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that some former members of his party are misleading Imran Khan.

Moonis Elahi said that he informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about reservations of his party but assured him that PML-Q will continue to support the government.

He said that his party wants to resolve issues in a favorable way; however, he expressed reservations on formation of another committee.

He added that according to their agreement with the government, ministers from his party will be empowered and there will be no interference in their ministries.

PML-Q leader said that there was some progress with the first committee. However, federal minister Shafqat Mehmood assured that commitments made by first committee will be honored.

Moonis Elahi further said that he is in contact with members of PML-N.

However, he rejected reports that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a candidate for post of Chief Minister and said that his party wants to stay in coalition with the government.

He expressed hope that government will overcome flour and sugar crises.