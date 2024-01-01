Pakistani boy wins World Qirat contest in Iran

TEHRAN (Web Desk) : A Pakistani kid, Muhammad Abu Bakar, won World Qirat Competition held in Iran.

Muhammad Abu Bakar represented Pakistan in the World Qirat Competition in Iran and his voice mesmerised the judges as well who stood up and praised his beautiful voice and talent.

The video of his Qirat went viral in Pakistan too and the whole nation is proud of Abu Bakar.

Pakistan is a cradle of talent and Pakistanis have shown their mettle in every field despite the lack of government support, be it sports, entertainment, science or religion.

