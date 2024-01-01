Mehwish Hayat hopes fans relish supernatural rom-com releasing on Eid

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat hopes her fans will flock to theaters this Eid Al-Fitr to watch her new film “Daghabaaz Dil,” which unlike typical Pakistani films mixes the theme of the supernatural with romance and drama.

Directed by Wajahat Rauf, the film’s trailer shows it contains elements of romance, drama, comedy and witty dialogues. Apart from Hayat and Ali Rehman Khan, who plays the male lead, the film also features stellar actor Saleem Shaikh and popular Internet personality Momin Saqib in prominent roles.

The plot revolves around Zoya, a free-spirited girl played by Hayat whose marriage is arranged by her parents against her will to Faris, played by Khan, a reluctant groom-to-be who just can’t say no to his grandmother’s wish for him to marry Zoya. The film follows the tensions and troubles between the couple and their families, providing comic relief for viewers along the way. And as Zoya and Faris gear up for a big fat Punjabi wedding, there’s a plot twist unlike any other: Zoya is possessed by a jinn.

Speaking to Arab News in an exclusive interview, Hayat said it was this element of the supernatural that would make her film, the only Pakistani film releasing nationwide this Eid, unique.

“In South Asian families, a wedding is a big deal, it is a formula that always works [in our films],” Hayat said. “People do want to watch elaborate clothes, song and dance. But at the same time, this one [film] is not just about the wedding, it’s also the drama that comes with the supernatural element.”

Her co-star Khan agreed.

“I think the USP of this film is the supernatural element,” Khan told Arab News. “Because we have always seen masala films [such as] shaadi (wedding), drama, you know, but the supernatural aspect makes it a little spicier … It really makes it unique.”

Another thing the actors hope the audience will find interesting is the chemistry between the two main characters, who are portrayed as stark opposites. While Zoya is loud, argumentative and free-spirited, Faris is a “sweet” and “empathetic” man, Khan said.

“On the other hand, Zoya is somebody who doesn’t give a damn about anybody around her,” Hayat said, chuckling. “She just wants the best for herself. She loves herself the most. That is the contrast, the dynamic that exists between these two.”

“ADD TO EID FESTIVITIES”

Shooting for the film was a hectic affair, with production starting in December 2023 and completed before Eid. This meant the cast rarely got breaks and were dubbing for the film even on days when they were supposed to be off.

But a “positive” environment on set and a “cordial” team helped the cast complete the shoot in record time, the two lead actors said.

“We are quite in sync, we really enjoyed working with each other,” Hayat said about being paired with Khan on the silver screen for the first time.

“I learnt a lot from Mehwish [Hayat],” Khan added. “She is a very professional actor and she is extremely humble, kind and forthcoming when it comes to helping someone out.”

Besides Pakistan, the film is also set for release in the US, UK, Canada, Norway, Denmark and all Gulf countries.

“We know how many fans, Pakistanis and South Asians, are there [in the Gulf region],” Hayat said. “So, please go and support our movie Daghabaaz Dil this Eid.”

While Hayat said it was not possible to predict how well the film would do at the box office, she hoped the fact that it was the only movie being released on Eid would help.

“I am hoping that it will [work in our favor],” she said. “This movie goes with the spirit of Eid and there is no such entertainment available to people [in Pakistan] except for food and going out and having fun with the family. So, I think this movie is something that would really add to their Eid festivities and fun.”

Courtesy: arabnews