Pakistani students win most EU scholarships globally

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students have once again secured the most Erasmus Mundus scholarships globally to study in different universities of the European countries, the EU Pakistan announced on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

It said Pakistan ranked highest in the world with whopping 192 talented students who were awarded scholarships, followed by India (174), Bangladesh (140), Mexico (118), and Nigeria(109).

As many as 2,835 students from 143 countries have been awarded an EU-funded scholarship to start one of 146 Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree programmes.

Last year, 3,013 students from 133 countries were selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programmes and Pakistan ranked highest in the world

Earlier this year in March, the United States announced 500 new scholarships for university students from the flood-affected districts in Pakistan to assist them in completing their degrees.

Pakistan suffered from the historic monsoon rains and flooding last year that claimed over 1,700 lives, displaced over eight million people and dented the country’s economy in 2022.

The scholarships were announced by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome at an event celebrating the achievements of female scholars in honour of International Women’s Day at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad.

Courtesy: (Geonews)