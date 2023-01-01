Pakistan’s star batsman Fakhar Zaman wants bumper crowd in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star batsman Fakhar Zaman has urged cricket fans to light up the National Stadium in Karachi with their presence as the third ODI match against New Zealand will be played tomorrow (May 3).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video message of the left-arm batsman on Twitter. “Karachi walo! We have come to your city and will play three ODI matches here,” Fakhar Zaman said in the start of his message.

The opening batsman said he relished huge crowd in Lahore and Rawalpindi and hoped that people of Karachi will not disappoint the team.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-0 and they will eye to win the series in the third match on Wednesday.

In second match, Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday evening. This was Fakhar Zaman’s third successive hundred in the 50-over format – all three coming against New Zealand this year.

Left-handed Fakhar ended-up scoring 180 not out – his third best individual score in this format. He faced 144 balls and struck 17 fours and six towering sixes. During the course of the innings, Fakhar also completed his 3,000 ODI runs. Chasing 337 to win, Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq once again provided a solid start to the innings and the pair added 66 runs in 9.4 overs before Imam fell to Matt Henry for 24 off 26 balls, hitting three fours.

At that stage, Fakhar was joined by Babar Azam and the duo knitted a 135-run partnership for the second wicket. During the partnership, the world number one batter Babar brought up his 25th half-century. He scored 65 off 66, which included five fours and a six when he was caught by Chad Bowes off Ish Sodhi. Abdullah Shafique (7, 14b) was next to return back to the hut with Pakistan 218 for three in 34.1 overs and still requiring 119 runs off 95 balls.

At that point of the match, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar got together and the pair scored runs at ease and helped Pakistan achieved the target with 10 ball to spare. Fakhar, who was playing 67th ODI brought up his 10th century. Rizwan also brought up his ninth half-century during the match. He returned undefeated on 54 off 41 balls, smashing six fours.