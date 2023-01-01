Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan feels critics help improve performance

F.P. Report

KARACHI: National cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said criticism would elevate Pakistan’s cricket team performance.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Mohammad Rizwan said the World Cup cricket game was not just for 20 people on the field; “we all are stakeholders, and we need to focus on new things and move forward by forgetting the past.”

Mohammad Rizwan said international cricket was a pressure game, and critics should be thanked because they think for Pakistan, and positive criticism will improve our game.

He said the pitch and other conditions were different in Pindi compared to Karachi and the variations play an important role as they can alter the results.

The national wicketkeeper-batsman further said that every player in the team has his own place, and it is difficult to shuffle the batting. I am not happy with my position at number five, but it is not necessary that I get what I want.

He said that I wish to play at three down, however, I do not have any complaints, the captain and coach may have different ideas, and the team cannot have eleven Fakhar Zaman.