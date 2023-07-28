Pakistan’s Ushna,Sarah beat Guam in Billie Jean King Cup

KUALA LUMPUR (Agencies): Ushna Sohail and Sarah Ibrahim guided Pakistan women’s tennis team to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Guam in the Billie Jean King Cup on Monday.

Pakistan’s pair of Ushna and Sarah recovered from a set down to claim a sensational 4-6,6-0,7-6(2) victory in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Losing the first set by 4-6, the national pair hit back in style by winning the second without dropping a point. The third and decider frame went right down to the wire but Ushna and Sarah displayed nerves of steel to claim a narrow victory.

Ushna Sohail was equally impressive in the single’s competition as she outclassed Guam’s Sydney Packbier with a straight-set victory. Meanwhile, Sarah Ibrahim failed to produce an alike result in her singles clash with Fremont Gibson, losing 3-6,4-6.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Senator Salim Saifullah Khan lauded the national team for their initial success in the tournament while also expressing hope for a much better for the rest of the tournament.

“The President of PTF, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and the Executive Committee of PTF extended their felicitation for their initial success, with the hope that the team would display much better results with full zeal and enthusiasm in the next upcoming matches,” said PTF in a statement.

“Moreover, the President wishes them all the very best for the rest of the tournament,” it added. It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan women’s Tennis team reached here on Sunday to participate in the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup, being held from 22nd July to 28th July 2023. The national team features non-playing captain Sara Mansoor, Sara Ibrahim Khan, Ushna Sohail, Amna Ali Qayum and Meheq Khokhar.