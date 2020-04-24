Parliament has pivotal role in fight against coronavirus: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the parliament has a pivotal role in the fight against Coronavirus.

He said parliament was reflective of the people’s aspirations and emphasized on an effective role of the institution in containing the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the prime minister said implementation of the decisions made at parliamentary level was a top priority.

He said the government is taking every possible step to rid the country of this virus. He said we have to surmount this challenge collectively as a nation.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the steps taken by the Speaker regarding the establishment of a functional committee for Zaireen and Tableeghi Jamaat.

The speaker appreciated the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the contagion. He said it is because of timely steps that the trajectory of coronavirus in Pakistan is low when compared with other countries.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser said a special parliamentary committee on corona virus comprising parliamentary leaders has been established. He said the special committee has given positive suggestions to cope with the current situation.

The Speaker also apprised the Prime Minister about matters pertaining to the convening of the session of the National Assembly.

A committee headed by Syed Fakhar Imam is deliberating in this regard.