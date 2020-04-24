Army won’t take IS allowance due to situation caused by virus: ISPR DG

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday announced that in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Army will not take internal security (IS) allowance.

He added the decision has been taken so that the government could spend these funds on corona affected patients.

Addressing a press conference, the DG ISPR said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Ganeral Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed to implement steps taken to contain coronavirus with the help of civil institutions.

The DG told that a conference was held under the supervision of army chief to discuss the situation caused by the deadly virus. The COAS has instructed to carry on the training of Pakistan Army officers and use all the resources to fight the epidemic, he stated.

Major General Iftikhar also said that all of the army’s resources are being used to combat the pandemic.

“A smart lockdown and testing, tracing and quarantining will drive our efforts against Covid-19. We will have a targeted lockdown only for virus hotspots and clusters,” said the director general of the military’s media wing.

The ISPR chief also praised China and the aid it has sent Pakistan. China has proven to be a friend and strategic partner by helping us in every field, he said. Today (Friday), two flights have reached from China with aid and a team of doctors, he added.

Iftikhar also lauded the role of Ulema and their efforts regarding the coronavirus. He mentioned that in order to increase the strength of the medical core, the Pak Army has decided to call reserve force personnel.

Addressing the continued ceasefire violations being carried out by India against Pakistan, Major General Babar Iftikhar told the media present that Indian forces had violated the ceasefire 850 times in the ongoing year.

“Indian troops deliberately targetted civilian population in Azad & Jammu Kashmir,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He said that the Indian forces used heavy weapons, targeting civilians, whereas Indian leadership, with the help of its media, has tried to malign Pakistan with false propaganda.

DG-ISPR said that India is promoting the ideology of Hindutva and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and breaking international laws and going against basic human rights.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a special conference of the Principal Staff Officers.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the commanders to keep an eye on both the external threats and the internal sovereignty and fulfill responsibilities accordingly.

The army chief further stressed that special attention should be paid to facilitate people in offering prayers.