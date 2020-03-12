Parliamentary panel endorses Justice Naqvi’s elevation to SC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Parliamentary Committee for Appointment of Judges on Thursday endorsed elevation of Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi to the Supreme Court.

The parliamentary committee unanimously approved Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) recommendation for Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi and also praised his performance as LHC judge. On March 4 last, the JCP had recommended the elevation of Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed chaired the meeting of the JCP recommending the name of Justice Mazahir Naqvi to fill the seat at the apex court vacated after the retirement of former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.