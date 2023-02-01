Pashteen arrested

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was arrested after police were fired at from his vehicle, Chaman Deputy Commissioner Raja Athar Abbas said on Monday.

The statement came nearly four hours after the PTM itself alleged that Pashteen’s vehicle was fired at by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) while he was on his way from Chaman to Turbat — where protests have been taking place against an alleged extra-judicial killing.

Speaking to media, Abbas said Levies and police personnel had arrested the PTM leader from the Gudhamo area. “Today, police were fired at from Pashteen’s car on Mall Road,” the official said, adding that a case had also been registered against the PTM leader. He said that Pashteen was arrested in connection with today’s incident as well as a ban on his entry into Balochistan. He said that the PTM leader would later be presented before a district magistrate.

However, the PTM had earlier stated that Pashteen, alongside a caravan, was headed from Chaman to Turbat when “police and army carried out straight firing on his vehicle”. The statement by the PTM’s social media team was posted on Pashteen’s account on X. It also said that efforts were under way to arrest the party chief and “police, Frontier Corps and the army had besieged” the area.