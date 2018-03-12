Passenger plane carrying 67 people crashes in Kathmandu

Monitoring Desk

KATHMANDU: A Bangladeshi airplane carrying 67 passengers crashed while landing at the Kathmandu airport of Nepal on Monday.

The Nepalese officials claimed that 17 passengers had been rescued so far.

Airport spokesman, Birendra Prasad Shrestha told media that the condition of the other people on the board was still not clear. He added that the US-Bangla airlines flight was coming from the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.

The official added that the efforts are continue to bring the fire under control.

This is a developing story more details are coming.

Advertisements