PCB chairman election postponed till July 17

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The election for the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday stopped by an order from the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

An order to postpone the elections till July 17 was announced by Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz.

The PCB chairman election was scheduled to take place on June 27.

Earlier, the PCB announced the elections for the position of chairman will take place on June 27.

The PCB announced in a statement the election for the top post would take place at its Lahore headquarters.

After collecting nominations from the departments and service organisations, the election schedule will be released. The commission’s office had also requested that representatives be nominated in writing to the departments and service organisations.

According to acting chairman and election commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, “The election of the PCB chair will be held in a fair and transparent manner while adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities.”