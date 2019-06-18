PCB chairman telephones Sarfaraz

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has phoned Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain of Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday and directed him to focus on the remaining four matches, Pakistan have to play in the World Cup 2019.

He said some good words of encouragement to the skipper and assured him that the nation stands by the team and expects from it an improved performance in the upcoming matches.

The PCB chairman advised Sarfaraz not to divert his attention from the game by giving attention to baseless news stories.

He asked him to keep calm and lead the team to better performance as Pakistan are still in the game.