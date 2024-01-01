Pentagon chief hospitalized after surgery to treat prostate cancer

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized after surgery to treat and cure prostate cancer.

“On December 22, 2023, after consultation with his medical team, he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure called a prostatectomy to treat and cure prostate cancer,” according to a statement from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Officials.

He was under general anesthesia during surgery, but recovered and returned home the next morning.

“His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent,” the statement read.

However, on January 1, 2024, Secretary Austin was readmitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center due to complications from the December 22 procedure, including severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain accompanied by nausea.

The statement said intially, doctors diagnosed Secretary Austin with urinary tract infection, and a day later, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and advanced care.

After more examinations, doctors found abdominal fluid that was affecting the function of his small intestines.

Medical professional had to placement a tube through his nose to drain his stomach, along with non-surgical drain placement to address the abdominal fluid collections, the statement added.

According to the statement, following the second hospitalization, he had steadily progressed in his recovery. His infection has cleared, and doctors anticipate he would make a full recovery.

The news of Secretary Austin’s successful treatment and ongoing recovery underscored the significance of proactive health measures and timely interventions in addressing critical health issues.

Courtesy: alarabiya