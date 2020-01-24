Pentagon confirms 34 soldiers diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters): The Pentagon said Friday that 34 of its army men had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that eight service members who had been previously transported to Germany had been moved to the United States.

Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US military on January 8. The attack was the Islamic republic’s first act of promised revenge for the killing of its top general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country’s government, in a US drone strike earlier that week.

The Pentagon said “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.”