People urged to ensure use of iodine

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In order to create awareness among people of merged districts and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the iodine day was being celebrated to let the people know about deficiencies of iodine.

Doctors and health experts on the occasion threw lights on the importance of usage of iodine and its benefits for the health of children and others. A program was held last day in this regard and an awareness walk was also organized. Talking to participants, Dr Waqar of Health department and Mrs Asfsha told that due to iodine deficiency, the mothers and their children can face problems and other health complications.

Experts emphasized that all people, especially women, should always use an iodized salt so that iodine deficiency can be reduced and they and their children can lead a healthy life. The awareness program was attended by Coordinator Dr. Haroon, Expanded EPI Program Dr. Arif, Nutrition Manager Afsha Fawad and Focal Person Farooq along with ADC Fauzia.

It should be noted that more than one-third of people in Pakistan are suffering from iodine deficiency, which includes rural districts of Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other northern areas including Kaghan and Naran.