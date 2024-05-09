Perpetrators of May 9 incidents would be brought to justice: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government would definitely go after the culprits of May 9 violent arson attacks with strict punishments through courts so that such unfortunate incidents must not recur in the future.

“There is no reprieve for the culprits of May 9 incidents. I assure you that the law will take its due course and that no such incident will recur in the country,” he said while addressing the families of martyrs at the Convention Centre. The event was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to mark the first anniversary of the May 9 (2023) violent incidents and to express solidarity with the martyrs and their families.

The prime minister said that the martyrs had rendered the supreme sacrifices for the safety of the people and the country. He expressed the dismay that an organized group with a negative mindset had vandalized the martyrs’ memorials on that day last year.

He said that the perpetrators of the treasonous act, who attempted to create a gulf between the state institutions and the nation, would ultimately face the consequences. Such elements must get exemplary punishment so that they should not dare to indulge such a heinous activity in the future, he added.

The prime minister, while paying tribute to the martyrs, said that they did sacrifice their lives to ensure a safe future for hundreds of thousands of children without becoming orphans. “The whole nation is proud of its heroes for their utmost love for the motherland.” At the moment, PM Shehbaz requested the audience to rise from their seats as a mark of respect for the martyrs and their families.

He said that the brave officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army had always on the forefront to cope with the challenges – be a war or natural disaster. The prime minister lauded the Pakistan Army for supporting the families of the martyrs over the years and added that such a mechanism should be adopted by other institutions as well. He held out the assurance that the government would fully support the initiatives for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi said he had been the DIG Operations Lahore on the fateful day last year and supervised the operation against rioters with the bleeding eye injuries for two and a half hours. He said he could not forget the day when the miscreants resorted to full violence, brazenly using weapons, petrol bombs, iron rods and stones against the personnel, causing serious injuries to some 92 security officials.

The family members of the martyrs also expressed their feeling and shared memories of their loved ones. They said they were proud of their brave near and dear ones who had embraced martyrdom for the motherland. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet members, and political figures also attended the event.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling May 9 incidents a revolt against the State and its institutions, said the real objective of the onslaught was to topple democracy, bury the Constitution, and bring dictatorship in the country besides undermining the national unity to cause social unrest.

The prime minister, chairing a special meeting of the federal cabinet at the Parliament House, said May 9 was a black day in Pakistan’s history when the rioters attacked the defense institutions and the monuments of martyrs and Ghazis. The sinister plan of May 9 was not just a conspiracy against Pakistan but also the State, Pakistan Army, and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, he said. “But thanks to Allah Almighty that evil design was thwarted. However, the nation wants to know as why despite a year, the culprits have not been yet punished,” he remarked.

He said holding the cabinet meeting at the Parliament House was aimed at delivering a message of unity and unison, in addition to expressing solidarity with the nation’s martyrs and heroes. The prime minister viewed that the May 9 onslaught was carried out to undermine, at that time, PDM government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, impede normalisation of strained ties with friendly countries, and cover up the foreign funding, Toshakhana, and 190 million pound corruption scams, and ensure the appointments on key posts without merit.

Exemplifying the riots in the UK and USA, the prime minister said no country would tolerate such heinous crimes against the State institutions. He said except May 9, the politicians in the country’s history, despite facing tough circumstances, played role in pacifying the situation either through the slogan of “Pakistan Khappay” or tolerated the hardships without uttering a single word against the country.

He said those behind the May 9 attacks had also hurled the allegations of “35 punctures” (a reference to the allegation of polls rigging) and made contradictory statements in cipher case, besides undermining Pakistan’s ties with the United States which the incumbent government was trying to improve. He said the nation had witnessed the May 9 riots and also those who orchestrated and executed the anti-state conspiracy with some people also confessing the same in videos.

He said even today, the anti-Pakistan propaganda was being carried out from abroad, and letters were written by some elements to destabilise the national economy. He told the cabinet members that the government had already put the country’s economy on the course to stability and thanked the political parties for extending their support. He also expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for assuring his support to expedite the disposal of tax-related cases involving Rs 2700 billion. Apprising the members of his recent Saudi visit, he called it the “most productive and useful” one during his life.

In his remarks at the special cabinet meeting, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Ma 9 incidents were tragic and emphasised that the nation always needed to find a corrective course. He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz for taking immediate action and overseeing the probe into the May 9 attacks. The law minister presented before the cabinet a report of a committee formed by the caretaker government under the Interim Law Minister Ahmed Irfan on the May 9 incident which clearly termed the PTI leadership responsible for the riots.

He said the PTI leadership called the no-confidence motion against its government a foreign conspiracy and the party leadership had also called for playing up the narrative. The committee also suggested multiple actions like awareness among youth, creating national harmony and legislation on provincial and federal levels to ensure effective prosecution.

Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan said the freedom of expression and protest were people’s right but there was always a line for the country. He said the rioters of the Capitol Hill were convicted as no one could be given a free hand in the name of freedom of expression. In his remarks, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Naveed Qamar said the May 9 incidents showed the perpetrators’ animosity against the State.

However, he called for moving ahead of the condemnations by exposing the real culprits and exonerating the innocent. Pakistan Muslim League-Zia leader Aijazul Haq said that during his 35-year political career marking many ups and downs and agitations, no one ever fought against the country’s institutions. “This was unfortunate and on the same day, I had called it a Black Day in the history. The perpetrators should be punished,” he said and called for uniting the whole nation on a minimum agenda for the betterment of Pakistan.