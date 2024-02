F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing caretaker government has jacked up the petrol price by Rs2.73 per litre to Rs275.62 per litre for the next fortnight.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Division, the price for high-speed diesel has also been increased by Rs8.37 per litre to Rs287.33 per litre.

The new prices, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) have taken effect from this midnight (February 16) and will remain in place till February 29.