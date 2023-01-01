PHC CJ inaugurates anti-terrorism court, inspected jail

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Mr. Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, the Hon’ble Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court inaugurated newly constructed, state of the art and fully equipped Courts of Anti-Terrorism in Mardan on Monday.

The project is not only unique but first of its kind in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as, the courts are equipped with advance and up-to-date technology to enable that the trial under Terrorism law is conducted according to the international norms. During the inaugural speech, his lordship Hon’ble the Chief Justice highlighted that “Terrorism has worst affected the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of slow downing the economic progress, disruption of social structure, and bringing damage to politics of the province.

Loss in terms of sacred lives and infrastructure has been unimaginable”. His lordship added that “it is our duty, as the guardians of justice, to protect our people and preserve the fundamental principles upon which our society is built”. These specialized courts will serve as a bastion of justice and a beacon of hope for all those affected by the aftermath of terrorism.

These will also be a place where the lives lost in acts of terror will not be forgotten, and where the survivors will find solace, healing, and closure. To ensure fairness, impartiality, and efficiency, these courts consist of highly skilled judges, prosecutors, and experts in the field of counter-terrorism.

Moreover, they are also equipped with the necessary resources, training, and support to carry out their sacred duty of delivering justice. On the occasion, he emphasized that “fight against terrorism is not solely the responsibility of the judiciary but it required a comprehensive and coordinated approach involving all branches of government, law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, and the public at large”.

He thus underscored that all these agencies must perform collectively to dismantle the networks that perpetrate these heinous acts, disrupt their financing, and counter the extremist ideologies that fuel their actions. During final remarks, his lordship accentuated never to waver in our pursuit of a province and country free from terrorism, where justice prevails, and where fear no longer threatens our way of life.

Later, he also visited central prison, Mardan where he examined and interviewed the inmates. He directed the worthy district and Sessions Judges to expedite the trials of Juvenile and females besides, of those prisoners who are involved in petty nature offences.

The District and Sessions, Judges Mardan, Nowshera and Charsadda were specifically ordered to take concrete steps and share their report whereas, the Superintendent Jail was directed to share the particulars of inmates immediately with the former.

He also directed the district and sessions Judges to conduct regular unscheduled visits to Jail. At the end, his lordship extended thanks to all and reiterated that the district and sessions Judges shall not only keep a vigilant eye over the inmates but also closely monitor the affairs of jails. Compliance was assured in letter and spirit.