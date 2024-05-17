PHC CJ orders CS, IGP to appear before court

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim ordered Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear on 27th May in person regarding disappearance of a citizen named Shakir Ullah from jail who had obtained bail on 18th April but rearrested by law enforcement agencies on 25th April, on Friday.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has issued a written order stating that the re-arrest of Shakir Ullah after his release on bail is illegal and a clear violation of court orders. PHC citied Asad Qaiser vs Provincial Government case, in which the high court had clarified that a person released on bail cannot be rearrested in the already registered.

The counsel Sohail Akhtar advocate argued that Shakir Ullah was rearrested by police along with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and has been missing since then. The lawyer alleged that the respondents are responsible for his disappearance.

The court has directed provision of video evidence of the incident to the Additional Advocate General and Assistant Attorney General within two days. The court has also ordered the Chief Secretary and IG Police to appear before it on the next hearing in person, on 27th May.

Enlisting Speaker KP assembly in PNIL: PHC seeks reply in 7 days: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered the federal government to submit reply regarding enlisting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker’s Babar Saleem Swati in Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) within seven days, on Friday.

The counsel Ali Azim advocate argued that Babar Salim Sawati is a public figure and his name was included in the PNIL without any reason, which is a violation of fundamental rights.

The lawyer claimed that the petitioner is being politically victimized and his name was included in the list due to his affiliation with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The lawyer argued that the speaker’s name should be removed from the list and the federal government’s action should be declared illegal. PHC divisional bench comprised Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard the initial arguments and issued a notice to the federal government, seeking a response within 7 days.