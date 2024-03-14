PHC directs to remove of Noor ul Haq from ECL

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has issued directives to remove the name of former minister religious affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri from Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed of PHC heard the petition filed against inclusion of name of PTI leader Noor ul Haq Qadri in ELC.

The petitioner’s lawyer Sikander Hayat Shah Advocate said that the name of Noorul Haq Qadri has been included in the ECL.

The lawyer said that his client has been invited by Saudi Arabia and he was set to leave for KSA at 6 pm today but due to inclusion of his name in ECL, he could not leave for abroad.

The PHC hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s lawyer, directed to exclude name of Qadri from ECL. (INP)