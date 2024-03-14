PHC seeks reply in plea against artificial price hike

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad issued notices to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Chief Secretary for submission of reply in plea against inflation and hoarding, on Thursday.

The counsel Abbas Sangeen Khan advocate argued that administration had failed to implement official price list issued by the authority. He added that prices of edible items including fruit, vegetable and meat have been increased by starting of holy month of Ramzan.

The administration has failed to implement official price like cow milk to be available at Rs130 and buffalo milk will cost Rs160 per kg respectively but it is impossible to obtain milk on these prices in the premises of provincial metropolis Peshawar, the lawyer argued.

The counsel Abbas Sangeen Advocate argued that officials are going to markets for photo sessions rather than ensuring good governance and implementation of law of the land.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered provincial government and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for submission of reply while adjourned further hearing till 18th March.