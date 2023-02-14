PHC orders Dean, Chairman to appear today

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Musrt Halali and Justice Abdul Shakoor ordered Dean and Chairman Institutional Disciplinary Committee Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for terminating doctor despite his reinstatement to appear today (Thursday).

The counsel Habib Anwar Advocate argued that Dr. Kimrat Ullah was dismissed from services under various allegations while FPSC second year exam was cancelled but the petitioner approached High Court and PHC ordered IDC to reconsider the applicant as per law.

The counsel added that Dr. Kiramat Ullah was dismissed for the second time on 31st January which is unfair and argued that IDC issued warning to petitioners while stopping him from appearance from television against LRH narrative.

He added that an Assistant Dean terminated Dr. Kiramat Ullah on nepotism and victimized committee members that how can they reinstated the applicant.

The counsel argued that Dean is disturbing his training and manipulating IDC procedure and court’s orders while PHC has ordered Dean and Chairman IDC LRH to appear today before High Court.