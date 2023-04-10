PHC orders NADRA to restore transgender’s CNIC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to restore transgender Shah Fahad alias Katrina Computerized National Identification Card (CNIC), on Thursday.

The counsel Umair Iqbal Advocate argued that transgender is an equal citizen of Pakistan and has right to possess domicile as well CNIC but unfortunately the petitioner identity was blocked because it is used wrongly at different time by unknown culprits.

The counsel added that transgenders are most marginalized community in the society and the petitioner CNIC has been used wrongly in the court law for three times.

He added that it is fact of the day witnesses are sold and purchasing in the premises of court.

The counsel further argued that blocked of petitioner’s CNIC has deprived from obtaining Ehsas program and Sehat Card benefits.

He further added that every citizen is equal before law under constitution and state has responsibility to protect fundamental rights.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Shakeel Ahmad allowed the petition while ordered NADRA to restore CNIC.