Philippines’ Marcos orders coast guard to investigate South China Sea collision incident

MANILA (Reuters/AFP) : Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered his coastguard to investigate Sunday’s collision incident that caused damage to one of Manila’s resupply boats in the South China Sea, his office said on Monday.

Marcos has called a for a meeting with security authorities on Monday to discuss the “latest violation by China” in the South China Sea, his office said in a Facebook post.

China’s embassy in Manila said Monday it had lodged a complaint with the Philippines, after two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

A Chinese diplomat met with a Philippine official Monday and “made solemn representations… on the trespassing of the Philippine vessels into the Ren’ai Reef area… expressing strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the trespassing,” the embassy said, using China’s name for the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratlys Islands.