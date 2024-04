F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced a decrease in fares, on Thursday.

The national flag carrier announced the fare cut will be from April 7 to April 11.

The national airline announced a 30% discount on one-way fares for Saudi Arabian resident visa and work visa holders.

Passengers travelling to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah will avail this discount from April 7 to April 11, 2024. Fares for Umrah pilgrims have been reduced by up to 20%.