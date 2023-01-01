PIDE’s innovative collaboration for transformation: Reform Synergy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) hosted the 3rd Think Tank Moot, a platform for fostering diverse perspectives and innovative ideas. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, the PIDE Vice Chancellor Dr. Nadeem ul Haque said Pakistan, a nation steadfast in its commitment to overcoming economic and governance challenges, is poised to embark on a transformative journey towards sustainable national development.

Recognizing the urgency of comprehensive reforms as the bedrock of progress, Pakistan seeks to revitalize its economic outlook, enhance its business environment, and elevate its global trade standing, he added.

According to the Press Release issued from the PIDE, Islamabad office on Thursday, following the culmination of the Third Think Tank Moot, a platform for fostering diverse perspectives and innovative ideas, participants from various sectors and backgrounds have united to address the pressing issues affecting Pakistan’s economic development. Under the overarching theme of “Collaborative Reforms for Prosperity,” participants have put forth a Joint Resolution encompassing key themes and actionable steps to guide the nation’s path towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Representatives from numerous think tanks and universities in the federal capital, including SZABIST, SDPI, PRIED Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED), IPS Institute of Policy Studies, POP Council, PSF Pakistan Science Foundation, QAU, Islamabad, IPRI, CDPI Customer Data Platform Institute, PRIME Institute organization, COPAIR Centre of Pakistan and International Relations, ISSI Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, IPS Institute of Policy Studies, Pakistan Economic Forum, CRSS Centre of Research and Security Studies, Wealth Pk, Independent News Pakistan, CGR Centre of Governance Research, PMAS Arid University, International Islamic University, COMSATs University participated in the historic event. Dr. Shujaat Farooq, Dean of PIDE, provided background on the Think Tank Moot, highlighting its role as a unique platform for esteemed partners and thought leaders to collectively address transformative and sustainable reforms.

The discussions at the event revolved around critical reform areas, with each think tank contributing insights and ideas enriched by innovative strategies and approaches. PIDE’s researchers presented compelling briefings on “Catalyzing Inclusive Economic Growth via Structural Reforms” and “Optimizing Governance for Effective Policy Execution and Impact Evaluation.” Participants emphasized that in today’s world, having ideas means having access to funds, extending to politics and governance. Financial resources are vital for driving positive change and addressing societal issues. Contrary to common belief, smuggling is not the root cause of economic challenges in many countries; import tariffs often have a more significant impact. Recognizing this distinction empowers policymakers to focus on the real issue and implement appropriate solutions.