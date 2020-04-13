PM, army chief discuss virus outbreak, preventive measures

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday evening.

According to the sources, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was also present in the meeting.

The situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the country and preventive measures taken by the government came under discussion at the meeting.

Relief activities in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also came under discussion at the meeting between the civil and military leadership. On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the role of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies in enforcement of the lockdown.

The prime minister also praised doctors and paramedics fighting the pandemic as frontline soldiers. The military high command briefed the prime minister about the Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC).