PM directs officials to ensure free flour for needy persons

F.P. Report

LAHORE / SARGODHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said provision of free flour to the needy should be ensured with the aim to lessen difficulties of people in the month of Ramazan.

He was chairing a review meeting here for the provision of free flour to the people of Islamabad capital territory. He said the government was taking all possible measures to reduce the difficulties of poor people in Ramazan. “After my visits to Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha, I will visit other cities to oversee the process for supply of free flour and to ensure quality.”

The PM instructed that those eligible persons who were not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and could not get free flour, should be immediately registered. He directed that counters of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and BISP should be immediately opened at the flour distribution points. He further directed that any needy person who comes to the free flour distribution center, should be given flour and in this regard all relevant departments should take steps.

The meeting was told that the provision of free flour was continuing in Punjab, Khyer Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and a large number of families were benefitting from the scheme. It was told that the number of free flour distribution centers were being increased in Islamabad to facilitate people coming to obtain flour. Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, former members of National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited three centers established here to distribute free flour bags among the deserving people and reviewed the distribution process.

During the course of his visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, inquired about their issues and also issued directives for their immediate resolution. The prime minister participated in the distribution process and handed over bags to the people standing in queues, besides he also checked all the facilities and the quality of flour.

On the occasion, he directed the relevant authorities to take prompt steps for further facilitation of the deserving and poor people. Talking to media, the prime minister said that he had visited three centers set up in Sargodha where free atta bags were being distributed in an organized manner. The prime minister said that for the first time in the country’s 75 years history, each poor family was getting three flour bags free of cost.

He said that the government, relevant authorities and administration had been working to provide relief to the people. The prime minister appreciated the provincial and district administration and informed that he would be chairing a meeting today to review the steps for further facilitation of the process. He also urged the people to provide proper information. After receiving complaints about mismanagement over flour distribution process, the prime minister had started visiting different cities including Lahore and Kasur.

Shehbaz calls for collective efforts to save planet earth: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that saving the planet earth from the ill-effects of climate change was a collective endeavour in which everyone mattered.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing ?arth Hour’ and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfilment of its obligations to climate change actions. The Earth Hour is being observed across the globe on Saturday by millions of people from over 190 countries and territories, as they switched off lights for just one hour. The event launched by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) during 2007, is part of an annual tradition to raise awareness about climate change.