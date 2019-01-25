PM Imran Khan delays Sindh visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has delayed his scheduled two-day visit to Sindh, on Friday.

According to local news channel report, PM Imran Khan was scheduled to pay a visit to the province from Jan 26 to 27 to hold meetings with key political figures of Sindh. Federal ministers will now visit Karachi instead of the premier.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is already in Karachi while Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi will arrive in the city tonight. The three ministers will hold a meeting at the Governor House, Sindh to discuss the Karachi package and political matters.

Earlier, well-placed sources had claimed that the prime minister would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his visit to Sindh where they would hold meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders. The meeting was expected to discuss the matters pertaining to Sindh province.