PM Imran summons party meeting to discuss Sindh’s political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday (today) to discuss political situation in Sindh.

According to details, the meeting will be held at Prime Minister Office and it will be chaired by Prime Minister, will review overall political situation in the country including Sindh. Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail will brief the PM about the current political scenario in Sindh.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will also brief the meeting on the ongoing federal government’s development projects in Sindh province. The Prime Minister will also be briefed on law and order situation in the province.