PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad.

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan will brief the cabinet members on agreements reached at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting as well as hid meetings with various world leaders.

The cabinet will discuss matters pertaining to the formation of inquiry commission and the implementation of the Tax Amnesty Scheme. The cabinet will give approval to Pakistan-Iran Maritime Agreement and the appointment of private members of the Railway Board.