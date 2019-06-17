US dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee in open market

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The US dollar continues to gain strength against the Pakistani rupee in the open market on Monday as it soars by Rs1.16 paisas.

According to details, the US dollar is being traded at Rs157 in the open market at the start of the trading week.

Earlier on June 14, the worth of the greenback increased by Rs3.10 in the interbank market to reach Rs156.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee slid down by Rs0.54 against the greenback. The US dollar was being traded at Rs152.10 in the interbank market yesterday.

Following the upward trend in the interbank, the US dollar also strengthened in the open market with a surge of Rs0.40 to be sold at Rs152.40.

Before the announcement of the federal budget on Tuesday, the dollar had touched Rs151.95 in the interbank market.

In the month of May, the rupee consistently slid down when it reached the highest level of Rs153 against the greenback on May 21.