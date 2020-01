F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Malaysia on February 3 on a two-day official visit.

According to sources, a high-level delegation will accompany the premier on his tour and talks between both countries will be held on February 4.

One-on-one meeting between Imran Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad is also scheduled in which bilateral ties including trade and investment will be discussed.