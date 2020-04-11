PM Johnson walking in hospital as UK sees record death toll

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to walk in hospital on Friday some 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19, as Britain recorded nearly 1,000 daily deaths from the virus for the first time.

“The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease,” he added.

Johnson left intensive care at London s St Thomas Hospital on Thursday evening, three days after being admitted due to his then-worsening condition.

News of the 55-year-old s improvement contrasted with the sobering release of the latest official statistics, showing Britain s COVID-19 death toll grew by 980 in the latest 24-hour period, its highest daily toll yet.

It brings the total number of fatalities from coronavirus in UK hospitals to nearly 8,000, while the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed to more than 65,000.

That is thought to reflect only a fraction of the actual number of people infected because not everyone has been tested for the virus.

Social distancing

Meanwhile fears are growing about the indirect impact of an unprecedented nationwide lockdown introduced on March 23 to try to stem the spread of the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has reportedly stressed in the government s daily coronavirus response meetings that an economic downturn will have a broad impact on people s health and finances.

There could be less taxpayer funds for the state-run National Health Service (NHS), and people may not be able to access regular treatments or vaccinations. Increased risk of domestic violence and depression was also cited.

However, the government has insisted the stringent social distancing measures that have brought the economy to a near-standstill are essential to avoid the NHS becoming overburdened.

Senior ministers and officials have also stressed there were signs the lockdown could be starting to have a positive impact, though they have cautioned it was too soon to say when it may be lifted.

“We don t have enough information yet to be able to make any changes to the social distancing arrangements,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at a daily briefing Friday.

“We need everyone to stay at home,” he added, as Britain was set to bask in high temperatures over the Easter weekend.

Period of readjustment

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to suffer from the coronavirus.

He was hospitalised Sunday over concerns he still had a cough and high temperature after spending 10 days in self-isolation in a flat above his Downing Street office.

While in intensive care the Conservative leader received “standard oxygen treatment” and did not require a ventilator.

But his transfer there Monday, unprecedented for a prime minister during a national emergency in modern times, rattled Britain and sent shockwaves around the world.

US President Donald Trump called Johnson s release from intensive care “a very positive development”.

The British leader, who continues to be monitored closely, was able to wave at medical staff as he left intensive care, according to his official spokesman.

“He was waving his thanks to all the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward.”

His father Stanley Johnson said Saturday he must now “rest up”, after last week trying to keep working during his self-isolation.

“He has to take time,” the elder Johnson told BBC radio.

“I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputising for Johnson in his absence.

He led an emergency meeting of senior ministers on Friday, which discussed a formal review of the lockdown measures set for next week.

Implemented for an initial three weeks, the measures are likely to remain in place until at least the end of the month, with an announcement expected next week.

Courtesy: (AFP)