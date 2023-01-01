PM Kakar launches anti-polio drive targeting 44m children

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday launched the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive targeting around 44 million children across the country.

The caretaker premier initiated the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine oral drops and vitamin A to children at the Prime Minister (PM) House. Interim Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and senior officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said 350,000 polio workers would participate in the drive to administer anti-polio vaccine to 44 million children aged 0-5 years.

He termed the polio workers as the nation’s heroes who braved challenges while making the anti-polio drive successful. He also mentioned the support of the international partners in helping Pakistan to eradicate polio.

PM Kakar urged the religious scholars and clerics to play their role in convincing the parents to get their children administered with anti-polio vaccine.

“It is our religious, moral, and social responsibility to save our future generations from this crippling disease,” he said. “We have to make Pakistan free from polio.”

Pakistan has registered two new polio cases since January, a blow to the goal of eradicating a disease that affects the nervous system and can cause severe paralysis in children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.

Pakistan came close to eradicating polio in 2021, when only one case was reported, and last year reported about two dozen cases.