PM Khan asks ‘Why are some lawmakers so scared of ECL’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has questioned “why some of our lawmakers of the country are so scared of the Exit Control List (ECL)”.

PM Imran Khan said this in a tweet on Thursday, he wrote “Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad?”

He added that there is so much work to be done by politicians in & for Pak – the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad & lawmakers have iqamas or residencies abroad.

In another tweet, the PM stated that: “Can anyone explain this strange phenomenon to those of us who would be quite happy to remain in and work for Pakistan because we actually love Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Khan had on Tuesday termed frequent opposition walkouts in the National Assembly as “mere tactics to seek a National Reconciliation Ordinance.

A few days ago, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said the government was portraying a wrong impression regarding opposition members seeking a NRO. “Let me clarify that we have no desire for NRO.”

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif sought a NRO for Maryam Nawaz but former president Asif Ali Zardari was not interested in the same deal for PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.