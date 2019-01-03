PM receives warm welcome on arrival for two-day official visit to Turkey

F.P. Report

KONYA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Konya on a two-day official visit to Turkey on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Governor Konya Cuneyit Orhan Toprak, Deputy Mayor Mithat and Pakistani ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi at the airport.

This is the first visit of the prime minister to the country after assuming office.

The visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic, trade and commercial relations.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and others.

During the visit, he will meet Turkish President and discuss with him the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international situation. The prime minister will also address traders and businessmen.

The top leadership of both countries are expected to communicate on regional and international issues including Kashmir dispute and peace talks in Afghanistan. They are also expected to examine enhancement of bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Turkey.

Later, the PM will address a business forum, and meet Turkish businessmen and potential investors for Pakistan.

PM Khan is scheduled for return to the country on Friday night.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists before leaving for Turkey, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wishes to evolve the political alliance with Turkey into an economic partnership.

During a maiden visit, Qureshi said, the leadership of Turkey will be taken into confidence pertaining to regional situation and other bilateral matters. Delegation-level talks will also take place between the two sides, wherein, trade, investment and economic cooperation will be on the agenda.

“Turkey has always played a positive role for establishing peace in Afghanistan,” the foreign minister said, adding that Turkey is a close and trusted ally of Pakistan and has always favored its point of views in the international politics.

Pakistan and Turkey have excellent political, economic, defence, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow from strength to strength each year.