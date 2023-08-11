PM reiterates govt’s resolve to protect minorities

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday assured all the minority communities in the country that the government was committed to protect their lives and properties, and the perpetrators of heinous attacks against them would be brought to justice.

Addressing a gathering of the Christian community members, he said, “We are the followers of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Founder of the Nation, and it is also binding upon us under the Constitution, which encourages us to respond to such atrocities.”

The prime minister said that they would never condone the persecutors of minorities, and stressed that if anyone caused harm to the minorities, the law of the country would take its course by ensuring that such like incidents should not happen in future. The entire society and the government would not cower down before the dark forces but would stand shoulder to shoulder with the victim communities, he said, adding that they would become voice of the voiceless with the tangible and meaningful support.

“Our actions will speak louder than our speeches,” PM Kakar said. The prime minister arrived here to express solidarity with the victim families of Christian community. Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman and Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, caretaker federal ministers, senior officials and members of the Christian community were present on the occasion.

PM Kakar further said that the minorities in Pakistan were struggling for the protection of the rights of their communities across the region, adding that the people who had attacked the Christian community in the area were the enemies of humanity. He said that they were assuring them of the government’s support not out of any compulsion, but due to their conviction.

The incident that occurred in the area alluded to a pervasive issue in the society which had been experiencing extremism, radicalism and aggressive behaviour, and manifested that such behaviour did not belong to any religion, sect or group rather indicated an innate human behaviour which spread like a cancerous disease, he opined. The prime minister regretted the unfortunate incident that occurred after the caretaker government took oath.

Referring to Islamic history, he said that under the Quaid’s vision, it was their utmost responsibility, to protect the minorities. It was the duty of Muslims to protect the honour, life and properties of the Christian community, he added. The prime minister said a society could thrive under rule of law, and become stable on the basis of one principle, the sense of justice among the masses, which ensured a society and state to survive.

He also expressed his gratitude to the upcoming Chief Justice of Pakistan, the caretaker chief minister and the military leadership for their support to the victims and reiterated that there would be no compromise on the minorities’ rights. The prime minister warned that no one could predict the future, but in case, any miscreant or group that harboured evil designs against the minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus, or others, would find the authority of the government on the side of the affected segments, shielding them against any harm.

Recalling the Christian community members’ contributions in the society, the prime minister also recollected his early education imparted by the Christian teachers. The caretaker prime minister said white was not only a colour of the National Flag, but it showed the perfection of the country in which the minorities filled that beauty of harmony and unity.

He further assured that they would resist the majoritarianism and such like agenda at the domestic, regional and global levels. Speaking on the the occasion, the Punjab governor said that such incidents should be curbed and let not recur, adding the places of worships were worth respected and the regard for all communities should be maintained. The chief minister, on the occasion, said that the main culprits were already in the custody.

Kakar distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees

FAISALABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday distributed cheques of financial assistance among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala incident.

At a ceremony held at the Canal Road Jaranwala, he gave away cheques to members of 25 affected families, and a Christian girl, who had complained that her dowry was burnt in riots. Those who received the included Abid Masih, Shafqat Hayay, Marthan Anayat, Elyas Masih, Irshad Masih, Zeeshan Masih, Shehzad Masih, Nadeem Masih, Parvaiz Masih, Rizwan Masih, Abid Masih, Sarfraz Masih, Rauf Masih, Faiz Masih, Shah Zaib Masih, Shafiq Masih, Javaid Jan, Robin Gosh, Siraj Masih, Shehzad Anjum, Ahsan Afzal, Sehat Masih, Nisar Masih and Babar Masih.

Premier thanks KSA

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday thanked the Saudi leadership for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj from all over the world during the Hajj season, particularly for the Pakistani pilgrims. He expressed the hope that Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would continue to receive special treatment from the Saudi side. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister of Hajj & Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom and lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, adding that Pakistan would always remain a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Minister is leading a high-level delegation with members from the Saudi ministry of foreign affairs, interior, Saudi civil aviation authority, communication, tourism, etc.

The visit is the first by a Minister of Hajj and Umrah to Pakistan. The caretaker prime minister also thanked Saudi Arabia for its serious interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The Saudi minister thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to him and members of his delegation. He said Saudi Arabia would extend all possible facilitation to Pakistani pilgrims, adding that in addition to religious visits, the delegation would also try to promote Saudi tourism to Pakistan.