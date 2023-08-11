Indian Army firing martyrs three women

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI (APP): The Indian Army on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians that resulted in the Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, a resident of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized three women while cutting grass in the fields.

The ISPR in a news release said, “This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.” It added that any misadventure against the people of Pakistan would be befittingly responded to at the time and place of our choosing.