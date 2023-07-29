PM Shehbaz grieved over demise of legendary actor Shakeel

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the death of veteran actor Shakeel was a “huge loss” for the drama industry of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that since the 70s, the late Shakeel’s name had been associated with the golden era of Pakistan’s drama industry when the dramas used to enthrall the audience with their lively characters and acting.

He said that the late actor rose to the climax of fame due to his timeless roles and brilliant acting which had been part of the precious memories of people of his age.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with peace and grant enough strength to the bereaved family and friends to bear the loss.

Earlier, Shakeel was laid to rest in DHA, Karachi.