Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola to expand their family soon after tying the knot

Web Desk

Jon Hamm wants to start a family with wife Anna Osceola post their marriage after nearly three years of dating.

The Morning Show star is “happy” and in good “health,” hence he believes it is the perfect time to have kids, claimed an insider,

“He and Anna are thinking of having kids soon,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Jon feels like this is the beginning. He’s happy and healthy, and his friends love seeing him like this.”

Hamm and Osceola tied the knot recently in a lavish outdoor ceremony in at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, in a star-studded event.

Their wedding venue was a nod to their relationship as it was the location of the series finale of their show Mad Men, during the shoot of which they are said to have first met.

Speaking about marriage just days before tying the knot on iHeartRadio’s Table for Two podcast with host Bruce Bozz, the actor revealed how his now-wife Anna Osceola changed his mind about marriage.

“Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you,” he said.

Hamm said the milestone is “a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life],” adding, “it’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility and it’s all positive.”

While The Top Gun: Maverick actor acknowledged that taking the leap of faith into marriage can come with fear, he’s looking at the next chapter as “something wonderful.”

“It’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it and [marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope — and it’s the journey and it’s exciting,” he said.