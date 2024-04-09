PML-N’s Ishaq Dar appointed leader of the house in Senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been appointed as leader of the House in the Senate on Tuesday.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directions to appoint Dar to the slot.

The notification reads: “Dar will act as leader of the House on behalf of the Prime Minister to represent the Government and to regulate Government business in the Senate with effect from April 9, 2024.”

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Ishaq Dar as Presiding Officer in the Senate session administered oath to the newly elected 41 members of the upper house of the Parliament.