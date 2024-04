F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As gold price increased by $19 in the international market, the price of one-tola gold increased by Rs1.900 while 10 grams of gold was also increased by Rs1,629 in the Pakistani market, on Tuesday.

After gold increased by $19, the new rate of gold is $2374 an ounce in the international market.

The gold price increased by Rs1,900 to Rs247,600 per tola.

Ten grams of gold rate is went up by Rs1,629 to Rs212,277.